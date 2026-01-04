- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD#
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD#
|30
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD#
|244K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;
it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.
Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.
Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.
Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.
USD
USD
USD