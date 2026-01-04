SeñalesSecciones
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BitBullion Scalper

0 comentarios
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
24
Transacciones Rentables:
21 (87.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (12.50%)
Mejor transacción:
6.80 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.95 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
39.92 USD (342 952 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-10.03 USD (99 443 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (13.29 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14.10 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.50
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.35%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
29
Tiempo medio de espera:
49 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
5.02
Transacciones Largas:
16 (66.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (33.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.98
Beneficio Esperado:
1.25 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.90 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.34 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-5.95 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5.95 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.98%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
5.95 USD (1.16%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
18.42% (97.58 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD# 30
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD# 244K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +6.80 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +13.29 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5.95 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.04 04:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 04:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.