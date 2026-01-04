- 成长
交易:
24
盈利交易:
21 (87.50%)
亏损交易:
3 (12.50%)
最好交易:
6.80 USD
最差交易:
-5.95 USD
毛利:
39.92 USD (342 952 pips)
毛利亏损:
-10.03 USD (99 443 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (13.29 USD)
最大连续盈利:
14.10 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.50
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
3.35%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
29
平均持有时间:
49 分钟
采收率:
5.02
长期交易:
16 (66.67%)
短期交易:
8 (33.33%)
利润因子:
3.98
预期回报:
1.25 USD
平均利润:
1.90 USD
平均损失:
-3.34 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-5.95 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5.95 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.98%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
5.95 USD (1.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
18.42% (97.58 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD#
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD#
|30
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD#
|244K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
最好交易: +6.80 USD
最差交易: -6 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +13.29 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.95 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;
it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.
Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.
Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.
Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.
