Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BitBullion Scalper

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
24 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
3 (11.11%)
Best trade:
6.80 USD
Worst trade:
-5.95 USD
Gross Profit:
41.51 USD (358 801 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.03 USD (99 443 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (13.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.10 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.49
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.35%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.29
Long Trades:
19 (70.37%)
Short Trades:
8 (29.63%)
Profit Factor:
4.14
Expected Payoff:
1.17 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5.95 USD (1.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.16% (5.95 USD)
By Equity:
18.42% (97.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD# 31
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD# 259K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.80 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.04 04:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.04 04:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
