- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.55 × 86
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|31.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|54.24 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|96.00 × 1
Compound Profit Trading Strategy
Methodology:
Trend Following, multi-timeframe analysis, combined with Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, price momentum, and capital flow monitoring.
Safe account utilization ratio: 40%.
Monthly net profit target: 10%.
Maximum drawdown: 30%.
Risk management level: 3/7
(30% risk – 70% profit orientation).
Results speak for themselves. Numbers never lie.
Transparency – Safety – Smart Investing – Prosperity Together.
USD
USD
USD