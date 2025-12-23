SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / DT COMPOUND INTEREST
Hoang Dinh Thang

DT COMPOUND INTEREST

Hoang Dinh Thang
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 16%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
15
Transacciones Rentables:
15 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
10.98 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
31.18 USD (31 182 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (31.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
31.18 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.78
Actividad comercial:
22.36%
Carga máxima del depósito:
11.53%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
40 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
2 (13.33%)
Transacciones Cortas:
13 (86.67%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
2.08 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.08 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.59%
Trading algorítmico:
26%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
12.26% (40.60 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 31K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +10.98 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +31.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
31.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
54.24 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Compound Profit Trading Strategy

Methodology:
Trend Following, multi-timeframe analysis, combined with Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, price momentum, and capital flow monitoring.

Safe account utilization ratio: 40%.

Monthly net profit target: 10%.

Maximum drawdown: 30%.

Risk management level: 3/7
(30% risk – 70% profit orientation).

Results speak for themselves. Numbers never lie.

Transparency – Safety – Smart Investing – Prosperity Together.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 05:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 07:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
