Hoang Dinh Thang

DT COMPOUND INTEREST

Hoang Dinh Thang
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
18
Gewinntrades:
18 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
10.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
50.53 USD (50 525 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (50.53 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
50.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading-Aktivität:
25.68%
Max deposit load:
11.53%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
3 (16.67%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (83.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.81 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
22.34%
Algo-Trading:
27%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
12.26% (40.60 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +10.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +50.53 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
Compound Profit Trading Strategy

Methodology:
Trend Following, multi-timeframe analysis, combined with Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, price momentum, and capital flow monitoring.

Safe account utilization ratio: 40%.

Monthly net profit target: 10%.

Maximum drawdown: 30%.

Risk management level: 3/7
(30% risk – 70% profit orientation).

Results speak for themselves. Numbers never lie.

Transparency – Safety – Smart Investing – Prosperity Together.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 05:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 07:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
