Hoang Dinh Thang

DT COMPOUND INTEREST

Hoang Dinh Thang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 4%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5
Profit Trade:
5 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
5.22 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.69 USD (7 692 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (7.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.69 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.82
Attività di trading:
44.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.27%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (20.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (80.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.54 USD
Profitto medio:
1.54 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.78% (7.83 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.22 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
40.08 × 130
TitanFX-MT5-01
122.00 × 1
Compound Profit Trading Strategy

Methodology:
Trend Following, multi-timeframe analysis, combined with Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, price momentum, and capital flow monitoring.

Safe account utilization ratio: 40%.

Monthly net profit target: 10%.

Maximum drawdown: 30%.

Risk management level: 3/7
(30% risk – 70% profit orientation).

Results speak for themselves. Numbers never lie.

Transparency – Safety – Smart Investing – Prosperity Together.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.23 07:56
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 07:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
