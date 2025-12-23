Compound Profit Trading Strategy

Methodology:

Trend Following, multi-timeframe analysis, combined with Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, price momentum, and capital flow monitoring.

Safe account utilization ratio: 40%.

Monthly net profit target: 10%.

Maximum drawdown: 30%.

Risk management level: 3/7

(30% risk – 70% profit orientation).

Results speak for themselves. Numbers never lie.

Transparency – Safety – Smart Investing – Prosperity Together.



