SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DT COMPOUND INTEREST
Hoang Dinh Thang

DT COMPOUND INTEREST

Hoang Dinh Thang
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
10.98 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
50.53 USD (50 525 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (50.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.53 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
25.68%
Max deposit load:
11.53%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
3 (16.67%)
Short Trades:
15 (83.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.81 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
22.34%
Algo trading:
27%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
12.26% (40.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.98 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
55.34 × 158
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
96.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Compound Profit Trading Strategy

Methodology:
Trend Following, multi-timeframe analysis, combined with Supply & Demand, Support & Resistance, price momentum, and capital flow monitoring.

Safe account utilization ratio: 40%.

Monthly net profit target: 10%.

Maximum drawdown: 30%.

Risk management level: 3/7
(30% risk – 70% profit orientation).

Results speak for themselves. Numbers never lie.

Transparency – Safety – Smart Investing – Prosperity Together.


No reviews
2025.12.24 06:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 05:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 07:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 07:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DT COMPOUND INTEREST
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
351
USD
1
27%
18
100%
26%
n/a
2.81
USD
12%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.