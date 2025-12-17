SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / UGOFX Trading Systems
Harry Ugochukwu Okafor

UGOFX Trading Systems

Harry Ugochukwu Okafor
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
22
Transacciones Rentables:
20 (90.90%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (9.09%)
Mejor transacción:
525.28 USD
Peor transacción:
-532.09 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 579.34 USD (1 820 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-690.29 USD (452 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (1 114.68 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 464.66 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.55
Actividad comercial:
25.93%
Carga máxima del depósito:
45.65%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
38
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
3.50
Transacciones Largas:
3 (13.64%)
Transacciones Cortas:
19 (86.36%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.74
Beneficio Esperado:
85.87 USD
Beneficio medio:
128.97 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-345.15 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-532.09 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-532.09 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.94%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
15.24 USD
Máxima:
539.68 USD (0.53%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.52% (535.02 USD)
De fondos:
7.57% (7 696.25 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURGBP 22
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURGBP 1.9K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURGBP 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +525.28 USD
Peor transacción: -532 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 114.68 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -532.09 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageFXInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.27 × 859
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.90 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.40 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 4
4.44 × 245
Please Note:

This MQL5 signal serves solely as a verified performance tracker and trading journal.

Pricing is intentionally set high to maintain exclusivity.

For private trade copying or mirroring, please reach out directly at harry@ugofx.com


Strategy:

Dynamic grid mean-reversion strategy applied across multiple forex pairs, primarily targeting range-bound conditions. 

Uses adaptive grid spacing and occasional protective hedging to manage extended price movements.

2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 10:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 10:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 10:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 10:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
UGOFX Trading Systems
5000 USD al mes
2%
0
0
USD
102K
USD
1
100%
22
90%
26%
3.73
85.87
USD
8%
1:200
