|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.27 × 859
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.90 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.40 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|4.44 × 245
Please Note:
This MQL5 signal serves solely as a verified performance tracker and trading journal.
Pricing is intentionally set high to maintain exclusivity.
For private trade copying or mirroring, please reach out directly at harry@ugofx.com
Strategy:
Dynamic grid mean-reversion strategy applied across multiple forex pairs, primarily targeting range-bound conditions.
Uses adaptive grid spacing and occasional protective hedging to manage extended price movements.
