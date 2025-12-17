- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|993
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|765
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Please Note:
This MQL5 signal serves solely as a verified performance tracker and trading journal.
Pricing is intentionally set high to maintain exclusivity.
For private trade copying or mirroring, please reach out directly at harry@ugofx.com
Strategy:
Dynamic grid mean-reversion strategy applied across multiple forex pairs, primarily targeting range-bound conditions.
Uses adaptive grid spacing and occasional protective hedging to manage extended price movements.
USD
USD
USD