Harry Ugochukwu Okafor

UGOFX Trading Systems

Harry Ugochukwu Okafor
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 5000 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
124.35 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 022.03 USD (765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64.93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 022.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 022.03 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.79
Trading activity:
7.63%
Max deposit load:
28.83%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
62.80
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
15.74
Expected Payoff:
102.20 USD
Average Profit:
102.20 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
0.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.24 USD
Maximal:
15.24 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.02% (15.24 USD)
By Equity:
3.51% (3 545.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 993
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 765
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.35 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 022.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFXInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.27 × 859
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.90 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.40 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 4
4.44 × 245
Please Note:

This MQL5 signal serves solely as a verified performance tracker and trading journal.

Pricing is intentionally set high to maintain exclusivity.

For private trade copying or mirroring, please reach out directly at harry@ugofx.com


Strategy:

Dynamic grid mean-reversion strategy applied across multiple forex pairs, primarily targeting range-bound conditions. 

Uses adaptive grid spacing and occasional protective hedging to manage extended price movements.

No reviews
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 10:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 10:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 10:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 10:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
UGOFX Trading Systems
5000 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
1
100%
10
100%
8%
15.74
102.20
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

