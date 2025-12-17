- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|992
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.27 × 859
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|2.90 × 10
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.40 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|4.44 × 245
Please Note:
This MQL5 signal serves solely as a verified performance tracker and trading journal.
Pricing is intentionally set high to maintain exclusivity.
For private trade copying or mirroring, please reach out directly at harry@ugofx.com
Strategy:
Dynamic grid mean-reversion strategy applied across multiple forex pairs, primarily targeting range-bound conditions.
Uses adaptive grid spacing and occasional protective hedging to manage extended price movements.
