Harry Ugochukwu Okafor

UGOFX Trading Systems

Harry Ugochukwu Okafor
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 5000 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
14
Gewinntrades:
13 (92.85%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (7.14%)
Bester Trade:
124.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-40.61 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 359.98 USD (1 020 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-114.31 USD (28 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (1 114.68 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 114.68 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.12
Trading-Aktivität:
8.65%
Max deposit load:
32.97%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
15 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
28.62
Long-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Short-Positionen:
14 (100.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
11.90
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
88.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
104.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-114.31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-40.61 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-40.61 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.28%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.24 USD
Maximaler:
43.53 USD (0.04%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.02% (15.24 USD)
Kapital:
4.32% (4 376.12 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURGBP 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 992
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +124.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 114.68 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.61 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageFXInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.27 × 859
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.90 × 10
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.40 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 4
4.44 × 245
Please Note:

This MQL5 signal serves solely as a verified performance tracker and trading journal.

Pricing is intentionally set high to maintain exclusivity.

For private trade copying or mirroring, please reach out directly at harry@ugofx.com


Strategy:

Dynamic grid mean-reversion strategy applied across multiple forex pairs, primarily targeting range-bound conditions. 

Uses adaptive grid spacing and occasional protective hedging to manage extended price movements.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.02 13:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 10:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 10:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 10:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 10:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
