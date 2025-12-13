- Incremento
Total de Trades:
75
Transacciones Rentables:
34 (45.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
41 (54.67%)
Mejor transacción:
151.72 USD
Peor transacción:
-153.83 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 527.72 USD (152 593 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 262.79 USD (140 699 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (990.25 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
990.25 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
90.85%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.34%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
23 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.14
Transacciones Largas:
48 (64.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
27 (36.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.06
Beneficio Esperado:
3.53 USD
Beneficio medio:
133.17 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-103.97 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-1 026.81 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 026.81 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.30%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 915.65 USD
Máxima:
1 915.65 USD (38.31%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
38.31% (1 915.65 USD)
De fondos:
4.57% (206.52 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|75
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|265
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +151.72 USD
Peor transacción: -154 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +990.25 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 026.81 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Trading focuses on the XAUUSD pair using strict money management. Investors are required to follow the equity and lot master. If investors wish to increase their lot size, they must increase their equity balance.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
5%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
4
0%
75
45%
91%
1.06
3.53
USD
USD
38%
1:50