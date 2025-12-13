- Crescita
Trade:
50
Profit Trade:
18 (36.00%)
Loss Trade:
32 (64.00%)
Best Trade:
151.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-153.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 481.97 USD (83 537 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 411.50 USD (112 639 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (416.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
416.10 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.49
Long Trade:
33 (66.00%)
Short Trade:
17 (34.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.73
Profitto previsto:
-18.59 USD
Profitto medio:
137.89 USD
Perdita media:
-106.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-1 026.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 026.81 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-18.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 915.65 USD
Massimale:
1 915.65 USD (38.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-930
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +151.72 USD
Worst Trade: -154 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +416.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 026.81 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Trading focuses on the XAUUSD pair using strict money management. Investors are required to follow the equity and lot master. If investors wish to increase their lot size, they must increase their equity balance.
