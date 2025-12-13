SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFFJ9977
Anggun Budianto

AFFJ9977

Anggun Budianto
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
68
Profit Trades:
31 (45.58%)
Loss Trades:
37 (54.41%)
Best trade:
151.72 USD
Worst trade:
-153.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 142.78 USD (139 603 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 829.24 USD (126 439 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (990.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
990.25 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
87.79%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Latest trade:
13 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
43 (63.24%)
Short Trades:
25 (36.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
4.61 USD
Average Profit:
133.64 USD
Average Loss:
-103.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 026.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 026.81 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
6.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 915.65 USD
Maximal:
1 915.65 USD (38.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.31% (1 915.65 USD)
By Equity:
4.57% (206.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 314
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.72 USD
Worst trade: -154 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +990.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 026.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
Trading focuses on the XAUUSD pair using strict money management. Investors are required to follow the equity and lot master. If investors wish to increase their lot size, they must increase their equity balance.
No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 04:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
