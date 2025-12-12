SeñalesSecciones
Qi Yuan Zuo

AAA New Show

Qi Yuan Zuo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 3%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
156
Transacciones Rentables:
124 (79.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
32 (20.51%)
Mejor transacción:
12.83 USD
Peor transacción:
-24.25 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
287.39 USD (19 837 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-185.87 USD (15 249 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (36.89 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
37.11 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
99.51%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.87%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
82
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.87
Transacciones Largas:
78 (50.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
78 (50.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.55
Beneficio Esperado:
0.65 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.32 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-1.92 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-54.20 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.38%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
54.20 USD (1.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.73% (54.20 USD)
De fondos:
4.53% (139.59 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDCAD 50
AUDUSD 40
EURUSD 37
AUDCAD 29
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDCAD 22
AUDUSD 34
EURUSD 30
AUDCAD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDCAD -523
AUDUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 1.7K
AUDCAD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +12.83 USD
Peor transacción: -24 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +36.89 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1.92 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
This is a strategy that pursues long-term safety and stability, featuring independent intellectual property rights and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. Since its real-world implementation at the end of 2024, it has achieved an impressive annualized return of 100%, while continuously improving for greater safety, stability, and comfort. For further discussion and collaboration, please contact the author at qyzuo@hotmail.com

No hay comentarios
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 12:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 12:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 12:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 12:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 12:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
