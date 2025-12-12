SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AAA New Show
Qi Yuan Zuo

AAA New Show

Qi Yuan Zuo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 600 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 4%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
161
Gewinntrades:
127 (78.88%)
Verlusttrades:
34 (21.12%)
Bester Trade:
12.83 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-24.25 USD
Bruttoprofit:
292.62 USD (20 265 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-187.18 USD (15 365 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (36.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
37.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
99.51%
Max deposit load:
7.87%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
94
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
1.95
Long-Positionen:
80 (49.69%)
Short-Positionen:
81 (50.31%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.56
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.30 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-1.92 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-54.20 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.51%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
54.20 USD (1.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.73% (54.20 USD)
Kapital:
4.53% (139.59 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD 52
EURUSD 40
AUDUSD 40
AUDCAD 29
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 24
EURUSD 32
AUDUSD 34
AUDCAD 15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -280
EURUSD 1.8K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12.83 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +36.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.92 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

This is a strategy that pursues long-term safety and stability, featuring independent intellectual property rights and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. Since its real-world implementation at the end of 2024, it has achieved an impressive annualized return of 100%, while continuously improving for greater safety, stability, and comfort. For further discussion and collaboration, please contact the author at qyzuo@hotmail.com

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 12:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 12:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 12:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 12:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 12:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
AAA New Show
600 USD pro Monat
4%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
3
100%
161
78%
100%
1.56
0.65
USD
5%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.