- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|52
|EURUSD
|40
|AUDUSD
|40
|AUDCAD
|29
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|24
|EURUSD
|32
|AUDUSD
|34
|AUDCAD
|15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|-280
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
This is a strategy that pursues long-term safety and stability, featuring independent intellectual property rights and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. Since its real-world implementation at the end of 2024, it has achieved an impressive annualized return of 100%, while continuously improving for greater safety, stability, and comfort. For further discussion and collaboration, please contact the author at qyzuo@hotmail.com
USD
USD
USD