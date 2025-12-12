SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AAA New Show
Qi Yuan Zuo

AAA New Show

Qi Yuan Zuo
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 600 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
104 (79.38%)
Loss Trades:
27 (20.61%)
Best trade:
12.83 USD
Worst trade:
-24.25 USD
Gross Profit:
248.70 USD (16 825 pips)
Gross Loss:
-163.60 USD (12 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (36.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
99.51%
Max deposit load:
7.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
118
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
62 (47.33%)
Short Trades:
69 (52.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-6.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
54.20 USD (1.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.73% (54.20 USD)
By Equity:
4.53% (139.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 44
EURUSD 33
AUDUSD 28
AUDCAD 26
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 20
EURUSD 26
AUDUSD 26
AUDCAD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -783
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
AUDCAD 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.83 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
This is a strategy that pursues long-term safety and stability, featuring independent intellectual property rights and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. Since its real-world implementation at the end of 2024, it has achieved an impressive annualized return of 100%, while continuously improving for greater safety, stability, and comfort. For further discussion and collaboration, please contact the author at qyzuo@hotmail.com

No reviews
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 12:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 12:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 12:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 12:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 12:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
