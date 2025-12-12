- Growth
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
104 (79.38%)
Loss Trades:
27 (20.61%)
Best trade:
12.83 USD
Worst trade:
-24.25 USD
Gross Profit:
248.70 USD (16 825 pips)
Gross Loss:
-163.60 USD (12 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (36.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
99.51%
Max deposit load:
7.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
118
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.57
Long Trades:
62 (47.33%)
Short Trades:
69 (52.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-6.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
54.20 USD (1.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.73% (54.20 USD)
By Equity:
4.53% (139.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|44
|EURUSD
|33
|AUDUSD
|28
|AUDCAD
|26
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|20
|EURUSD
|26
|AUDUSD
|26
|AUDCAD
|13
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|-783
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.83 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a strategy that pursues long-term safety and stability, featuring independent intellectual property rights and innovative thinking, and is 100% executed by EA. Since its real-world implementation at the end of 2024, it has achieved an impressive annualized return of 100%, while continuously improving for greater safety, stability, and comfort. For further discussion and collaboration, please contact the author at qyzuo@hotmail.com
No reviews
