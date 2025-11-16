- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|264
|US100.cash
|199
|BTCUSD
|14
|ETHUSD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|US100.cash
|-2.2K
|BTCUSD
|-12
|ETHUSD
|-284
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|US100.cash
|-83K
|BTCUSD
|546K
|ETHUSD
|-14K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FTMO-Server3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|6.83 × 12
FTMO prop firm challenge account, just for personal watching.
My USTEC + Gold combination mainly.
No plan when to finish it , even maybe fail. But just have a try.
2025-11-19 , got first 1% .
2025-11-20 , reduce the risk to half compared with the first day's setting.
2025-11-28， today is a terrible day as FTMO's slippage on Gold was 34 USD or more (recorded in profile) and made the account big loss from 1.3% to -1%, so I think FTMO is not trustable ?
