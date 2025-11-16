FTMO prop firm challenge account, just for personal watching.

My USTEC + Gold combination mainly.

No plan when to finish it , even maybe fail. But just have a try.







2025-11-19 , got first 1% .

2025-11-20 , reduce the risk to half compared with the first day's setting.

2025-11-28， today is a terrible day as FTMO's slippage on Gold was 34 USD or more (recorded in profile) and made the account big loss from 1.3% to -1%, so I think FTMO is not trustable ?

