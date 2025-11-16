SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Prop challenge 100k testing
Qi Kai Fan

Prop challenge 100k testing

Qi Kai Fan
0 comentarios
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -1%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
483
Transacciones Rentables:
276 (57.14%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
207 (42.86%)
Mejor transacción:
503.15 USD
Peor transacción:
-605.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
13 278.99 USD (1 056 056 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-14 711.26 USD (623 965 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (880.12 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 528.24 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Actividad comercial:
27.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.00%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
72
Tiempo medio de espera:
49 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.34
Transacciones Largas:
292 (60.46%)
Transacciones Cortas:
191 (39.54%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.90
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.97 USD
Beneficio medio:
48.11 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-71.07 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
11 (-1 103.42 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 432.46 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
-2.44%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 765.60 USD
Máxima:
4 182.89 USD (4.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.12% (4 182.70 USD)
De fondos:
0.57% (568.20 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 264
US100.cash 199
BTCUSD 14
ETHUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1K
US100.cash -2.2K
BTCUSD -12
ETHUSD -284
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -16K
US100.cash -83K
BTCUSD 546K
ETHUSD -14K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +503.15 USD
Peor transacción: -605 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +880.12 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 103.42 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FTMO-Server3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
FTMO prop firm challenge account, just for personal watching.

My USTEC + Gold combination mainly. 

No plan when to finish it , even maybe fail. But just have a try.


2025-11-19 , got first 1% . 

2025-11-20 , reduce the risk to half compared with the first day's setting. 

2025-11-28， today is a terrible day as FTMO's  slippage on Gold  was 34 USD or more (recorded in profile)  and made the account big loss from 1.3% to -1%, so I think FTMO is not trustable ? 

No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 09:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.16 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.16 13:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.16 13:47
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 13:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 13:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
