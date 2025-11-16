SignalsSections
Qi Kai Fan

Prop challenge 100k testing

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -1%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
455
Profit Trades:
264 (58.02%)
Loss Trades:
191 (41.98%)
Best trade:
503.15 USD
Worst trade:
-605.00 USD
Gross Profit:
13 175.14 USD (1 053 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 061.69 USD (599 879 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (880.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 528.24 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
29.19%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
51 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.21
Long Trades:
271 (59.56%)
Short Trades:
184 (40.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 USD
Average Profit:
49.91 USD
Average Loss:
-73.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-1 103.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 432.46 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-1.17%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 765.60 USD
Maximal:
4 182.89 USD (4.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.12% (4 182.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.57% (568.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 250
US100.cash 185
BTCUSD 14
ETHUSD 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
US100.cash -1.9K
BTCUSD -12
ETHUSD -284
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -13K
US100.cash -65K
BTCUSD 546K
ETHUSD -14K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +503.15 USD
Worst trade: -605 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +880.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 103.42 USD

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
FTMO prop firm challenge account, just for personal watching.

My USTEC + Gold combination mainly. 

No plan when to finish it , even maybe fail. But just have a try.


2025-11-19 , got first 1% . 

2025-11-20 , reduce the risk to half compared with the first day's setting. 

2025-11-28， today is a terrible day as FTMO's  slippage on Gold  was 34 USD or more (recorded in profile)  and made the account big loss from 1.3% to -1%, so I think FTMO is not trustable ? 

No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 09:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 15:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 06:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.16 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.16 13:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.16 13:47
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.16 13:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 13:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
