Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Prop challenge 100k testing
Qi Kai Fan

Prop challenge 100k testing

Qi Kai Fan
0 Bewertungen
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -2%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
504
Gewinntrades:
289 (57.34%)
Verlusttrades:
215 (42.66%)
Bester Trade:
503.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-605.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
13 578.83 USD (1 070 042 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15 191.08 USD (631 627 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (880.12 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 528.24 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
27.37%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Letzter Trade:
36 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
79
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
47 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.39
Long-Positionen:
292 (57.94%)
Short-Positionen:
212 (42.06%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.89
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
46.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-70.66 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
11 (-1 103.42 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 432.46 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.42%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 765.60 USD
Maximaler:
4 182.89 USD (4.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
4.12% (4 182.70 USD)
Kapital:
0.57% (568.20 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 276
US100.cash 208
BTCUSD 14
ETHUSD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 849
US100.cash -2.2K
BTCUSD -12
ETHUSD -284
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -18K
US100.cash -76K
BTCUSD 546K
ETHUSD -14K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +503.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -605 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +880.12 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 103.42 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FTMO-Server3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
FTMO prop firm challenge account, just for personal watching.

My USTEC + Gold combination mainly. 

No plan when to finish it , even maybe fail. But just have a try.


2025-11-19 , got first 1% . 

2025-11-20 , reduce the risk to half compared with the first day's setting. 

2025-11-28， today is a terrible day as FTMO's  slippage on Gold  was 34 USD or more (recorded in profile)  and made the account big loss from 1.3% to -1%, so I think FTMO is not trustable ? 

Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Prop challenge 100k testing
999 USD pro Monat
-2%
0
0
USD
99K
USD
7
98%
504
57%
27%
0.89
-3.20
USD
4%
1:100
