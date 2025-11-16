- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|276
|US100.cash
|208
|BTCUSD
|14
|ETHUSD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|849
|US100.cash
|-2.2K
|BTCUSD
|-12
|ETHUSD
|-284
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|US100.cash
|-76K
|BTCUSD
|546K
|ETHUSD
|-14K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FTMO-Server3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|6.83 × 12
FTMO prop firm challenge account, just for personal watching.
My USTEC + Gold combination mainly.
No plan when to finish it , even maybe fail. But just have a try.
2025-11-19 , got first 1% .
2025-11-20 , reduce the risk to half compared with the first day's setting.
2025-11-28， today is a terrible day as FTMO's slippage on Gold was 34 USD or more (recorded in profile) and made the account big loss from 1.3% to -1%, so I think FTMO is not trustable ?
USD
USD
USD