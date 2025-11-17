SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Agung Wirantara 10K
I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara 10K

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 comentarios
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -65%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
338
Transacciones Rentables:
122 (36.09%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
216 (63.91%)
Mejor transacción:
2 010.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-489.85 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
25 922.28 USD (1 324 758 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-32 389.53 USD (769 150 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (1 465.50 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 148.65 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Actividad comercial:
46.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
76.36%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
34
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.50
Transacciones Largas:
243 (71.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
95 (28.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.80
Beneficio Esperado:
-19.13 USD
Beneficio medio:
212.48 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-149.95 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
36 (-8 733.16 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8 733.16 USD (36)
Crecimiento al mes:
19.43%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
8 102.32 USD
Máxima:
13 006.80 USD (87.42%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
87.42% (13 006.34 USD)
De fondos:
17.95% (2 187.80 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 322
BTCUSD 14
NAS100 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -7K
BTCUSD 487
NAS100 1
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD -30K
BTCUSD 584K
NAS100 928
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 010.35 USD
Peor transacción: -490 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 36
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 465.50 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8 733.16 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.90 × 6508
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
otros 49...
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 until 1:4 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account



2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 10:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 07:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 11:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 04:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 04:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
