SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Agung Wirantara 10K
I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara 10K

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -65%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
122 (36.09%)
Loss Trades:
216 (63.91%)
Best trade:
2 010.35 USD
Worst trade:
-489.85 USD
Gross Profit:
25 922.28 USD (1 324 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 389.53 USD (769 150 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 465.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 148.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
46.87%
Max deposit load:
76.36%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
243 (71.89%)
Short Trades:
95 (28.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-19.13 USD
Average Profit:
212.48 USD
Average Loss:
-149.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-8 733.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 733.16 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
19.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 102.32 USD
Maximal:
13 006.80 USD (87.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.42% (13 006.34 USD)
By Equity:
17.95% (2 187.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 322
BTCUSD 14
NAS100 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -7K
BTCUSD 487
NAS100 1
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -30K
BTCUSD 584K
NAS100 928
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 010.35 USD
Worst trade: -490 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 465.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 733.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.89 × 6526
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
49 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 until 1:4 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account



No reviews
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 10:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 07:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 11:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 04:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 04:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Agung Wirantara 10K
30 USD per month
-65%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
7
0%
338
36%
47%
0.80
-19.13
USD
87%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.