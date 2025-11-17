- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
122 (36.09%)
Loss Trades:
216 (63.91%)
Best trade:
2 010.35 USD
Worst trade:
-489.85 USD
Gross Profit:
25 922.28 USD (1 324 758 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 389.53 USD (769 150 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 465.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 148.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
46.87%
Max deposit load:
76.36%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
243 (71.89%)
Short Trades:
95 (28.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-19.13 USD
Average Profit:
212.48 USD
Average Loss:
-149.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-8 733.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 733.16 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
19.43%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 102.32 USD
Maximal:
13 006.80 USD (87.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.42% (13 006.34 USD)
By Equity:
17.95% (2 187.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|322
|BTCUSD
|14
|NAS100
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-7K
|BTCUSD
|487
|NAS100
|1
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-30K
|BTCUSD
|584K
|NAS100
|928
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 010.35 USD
Worst trade: -490 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 465.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 733.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.89 × 6526
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.56 × 1485
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time
This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.
Risk Management
The strategy is protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 until 1:4 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.
Minimum Copying Balance:
A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-65%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
USD
USD
7
0%
338
36%
47%
0.80
-19.13
USD
USD
87%
1:100