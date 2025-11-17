SignaleKategorien
I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda

Agung Wirantara 10K

I Gusti Agung Wirantara Weda
0 Bewertungen
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -65%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
338
Gewinntrades:
122 (36.09%)
Verlusttrades:
216 (63.91%)
Bester Trade:
2 010.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-489.85 USD
Bruttoprofit:
25 922.28 USD (1 324 758 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-32 389.53 USD (769 150 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (1 465.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 148.65 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
46.87%
Max deposit load:
76.36%
Letzter Trade:
17 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
34
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.50
Long-Positionen:
243 (71.89%)
Short-Positionen:
95 (28.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-19.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
212.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-149.95 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
36 (-8 733.16 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8 733.16 USD (36)
Wachstum pro Monat :
19.43%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
8 102.32 USD
Maximaler:
13 006.80 USD (87.42%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
87.42% (13 006.34 USD)
Kapital:
17.95% (2 187.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 322
BTCUSD 14
NAS100 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -7K
BTCUSD 487
NAS100 1
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -30K
BTCUSD 584K
NAS100 928
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2 010.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -490 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 36
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 465.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8 733.16 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.88 × 6536
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.56 × 1485
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
The goal is to generate consistent gain 30% per years and sustainable profits over time

This account is 100% manually traded managed by owner.


Risk Management

The strategy is protecting your capital during market volatility.
Each trade is based on risk reward ratio min 1:2 until 1:4 with risk per trade 1-2% on high-probability setup.

Minimum Copying Balance:

A minimum of $1000 is recommended to copy trades to this account



2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 08:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 10:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 07:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 03:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 11:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 03:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 03:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 07:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.13 04:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 04:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
