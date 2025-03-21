SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / PG Ai Trader
Panteleimon Gkoumas

PG Ai Trader

Panteleimon Gkoumas
0 comentarios
40 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -63%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 380
Transacciones Rentables:
2 804 (82.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
576 (17.04%)
Mejor transacción:
79.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 026.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
21 524.43 USD (985 209 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-24 398.22 USD (919 606 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
157 (649.77 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
65.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
192.06%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
33
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.57
Transacciones Largas:
1 913 (56.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 467 (43.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.88
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.85 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-42.36 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
184.86%
Pronóstico anual:
2 242.96%
Trading algorítmico:
24%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 929.35 USD
Máxima:
5 072.92 USD (236.66%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
91.75% (5 072.95 USD)
De fondos:
59.14% (794.05 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2772
XAGUSD 170
US500 48
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 30
XAUEUR 22
USDZAR 19
WTI_M5 19
USDSEK 18
USDJPY 17
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
USDNOK 13
NZDJPY 12
NZDUSD 12
EURNOK 10
CADJPY 9
USDCZK 8
GBPUSD 8
GBPCHF 8
USDPLN 8
USDHUF 7
USDMXN 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPJPY 7
WTI_Q5 7
EURNZD 6
EURJPY 6
EURSEK 5
CHFJPY 5
CADCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
USDTHB 4
WTI_N5 4
USDCAD 3
WTI_K5 3
EURAUD 3
USDSGD 3
EURGBP 3
USDHKD 3
USDDKK 3
AUDNZD 2
EURPLN 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 2
VIX_K5 1
VIX_N5 1
WTI_Z5 1
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -1.3K
XAGUSD 891
US500 -5
EURUSD 150
USDCHF -651
XAUEUR -87
USDZAR -469
WTI_M5 -256
USDSEK -233
USDJPY 16
AUDJPY 165
AUDUSD 62
USDNOK -2
NZDJPY -67
NZDUSD -285
EURNOK -664
CADJPY 99
USDCZK -93
GBPUSD 79
GBPCHF 27
USDPLN -32
USDHUF 40
USDMXN -58
AUDCHF 98
GBPJPY 32
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD -6
EURJPY -94
EURSEK 49
CHFJPY -9
CADCHF 90
GBPAUD 20
USDTHB -66
WTI_N5 -50
USDCAD -14
WTI_K5 23
EURAUD 1
USDSGD -198
EURGBP 19
USDHKD -57
USDDKK 5
AUDNZD 28
EURPLN 2
EURCHF -57
EURCAD -51
VIX_K5 0
VIX_N5 0
WTI_Z5 27
BTCUSD 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 90K
XAGUSD 90K
US500 -4.5K
EURUSD 912
USDCHF -9.3K
XAUEUR -5.7K
USDZAR -14K
WTI_M5 -252
USDSEK -9.8K
USDJPY 907
AUDJPY 1.7K
AUDUSD 578
USDNOK -2.9K
NZDJPY -129
NZDUSD -3.2K
EURNOK -55K
CADJPY 1.1K
USDCZK -1.2K
GBPUSD 898
GBPCHF 216
USDPLN -880
USDHUF 1.1K
USDMXN -4K
AUDCHF 691
GBPJPY 482
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD 101
EURJPY -963
EURSEK 3.3K
CHFJPY -136
CADCHF 478
GBPAUD 517
USDTHB -17K
WTI_N5 -47
USDCAD -154
WTI_K5 21
EURAUD 208
USDSGD -2.7K
EURGBP 78
USDHKD -5.8K
USDDKK 643
AUDNZD 503
EURPLN 85
EURCHF -447
EURCAD -700
VIX_K5 23
VIX_N5 -48
WTI_Z5 27
BTCUSD 11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +79.87 USD
Peor transacción: -1 027 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 82
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +649.77 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -878.93 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

PUPrime-Live
0.46 × 117
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 125
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 197
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 94
Exness-MT5Real12
1.25 × 8
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.41 × 98
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.41 × 39
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.61 × 215
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 156
Coinexx-Live
1.76 × 33
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 1084
RoboForex-ECN
1.92 × 3975
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
FundingTradersGroup-Server
2.12 × 66
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.26 × 357
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.64 × 81
Darwinex-Live
2.79 × 156
Axiory-Live
2.82 × 65
otros 79...
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.


2025.12.25 13:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 20:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 14:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 12:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 18:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 12:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 11:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
PG Ai Trader
49 USD al mes
-63%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
40
24%
3 380
82%
65%
0.88
-0.85
USD
92%
1:30
