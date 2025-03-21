- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 380
Transacciones Rentables:
2 804 (82.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
576 (17.04%)
Mejor transacción:
79.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 026.55 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
21 524.43 USD (985 209 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-24 398.22 USD (919 606 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
157 (649.77 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
65.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
192.06%
Último trade:
2 horas
Trades a la semana:
33
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.57
Transacciones Largas:
1 913 (56.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 467 (43.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.88
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.85 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-42.36 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
184.86%
Pronóstico anual:
2 242.96%
Trading algorítmico:
24%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3 929.35 USD
Máxima:
5 072.92 USD (236.66%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
91.75% (5 072.95 USD)
De fondos:
59.14% (794.05 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2772
|XAGUSD
|170
|US500
|48
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|30
|XAUEUR
|22
|USDZAR
|19
|WTI_M5
|19
|USDSEK
|18
|USDJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDNOK
|13
|NZDJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|12
|EURNOK
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|USDCZK
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDPLN
|8
|USDHUF
|7
|USDMXN
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|WTI_Q5
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|EURSEK
|5
|CHFJPY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|USDTHB
|4
|WTI_N5
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|WTI_K5
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|USDHKD
|3
|USDDKK
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|VIX_K5
|1
|VIX_N5
|1
|WTI_Z5
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|XAGUSD
|891
|US500
|-5
|EURUSD
|150
|USDCHF
|-651
|XAUEUR
|-87
|USDZAR
|-469
|WTI_M5
|-256
|USDSEK
|-233
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|165
|AUDUSD
|62
|USDNOK
|-2
|NZDJPY
|-67
|NZDUSD
|-285
|EURNOK
|-664
|CADJPY
|99
|USDCZK
|-93
|GBPUSD
|79
|GBPCHF
|27
|USDPLN
|-32
|USDHUF
|40
|USDMXN
|-58
|AUDCHF
|98
|GBPJPY
|32
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|-6
|EURJPY
|-94
|EURSEK
|49
|CHFJPY
|-9
|CADCHF
|90
|GBPAUD
|20
|USDTHB
|-66
|WTI_N5
|-50
|USDCAD
|-14
|WTI_K5
|23
|EURAUD
|1
|USDSGD
|-198
|EURGBP
|19
|USDHKD
|-57
|USDDKK
|5
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|-57
|EURCAD
|-51
|VIX_K5
|0
|VIX_N5
|0
|WTI_Z5
|27
|BTCUSD
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|XAGUSD
|90K
|US500
|-4.5K
|EURUSD
|912
|USDCHF
|-9.3K
|XAUEUR
|-5.7K
|USDZAR
|-14K
|WTI_M5
|-252
|USDSEK
|-9.8K
|USDJPY
|907
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|578
|USDNOK
|-2.9K
|NZDJPY
|-129
|NZDUSD
|-3.2K
|EURNOK
|-55K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|USDCZK
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|898
|GBPCHF
|216
|USDPLN
|-880
|USDHUF
|1.1K
|USDMXN
|-4K
|AUDCHF
|691
|GBPJPY
|482
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|101
|EURJPY
|-963
|EURSEK
|3.3K
|CHFJPY
|-136
|CADCHF
|478
|GBPAUD
|517
|USDTHB
|-17K
|WTI_N5
|-47
|USDCAD
|-154
|WTI_K5
|21
|EURAUD
|208
|USDSGD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|78
|USDHKD
|-5.8K
|USDDKK
|643
|AUDNZD
|503
|EURPLN
|85
|EURCHF
|-447
|EURCAD
|-700
|VIX_K5
|23
|VIX_N5
|-48
|WTI_Z5
|27
|BTCUSD
|11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +79.87 USD
Peor transacción: -1 027 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 82
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +649.77 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -878.93 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 125
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.19 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.25 × 8
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.41 × 98
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.41 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 156
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.76 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 1084
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.92 × 3975
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.12 × 66
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.26 × 357
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.52 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.64 × 81
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.79 × 156
|
Axiory-Live
|2.82 × 65
otros 79...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
49 USD al mes
-63%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
40
24%
3 380
82%
65%
0.88
-0.85
USD
USD
92%
1:30