Trades:
3 361
Profit Trades:
2 785 (82.86%)
Loss Trades:
576 (17.14%)
Best trade:
79.87 USD
Worst trade:
-1 026.55 USD
Gross Profit:
21 310.09 USD (963 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 398.22 USD (919 606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
157 (649.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
65.37%
Max deposit load:
192.06%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
1 894 (56.35%)
Short Trades:
1 467 (43.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 USD
Average Profit:
7.65 USD
Average Loss:
-42.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
158.03%
Annual Forecast:
1 917.45%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 929.35 USD
Maximal:
5 072.92 USD (236.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.75% (5 072.95 USD)
By Equity:
59.14% (794.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2772
|XAGUSD
|151
|US500
|48
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|30
|XAUEUR
|22
|USDZAR
|19
|WTI_M5
|19
|USDSEK
|18
|USDJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDNOK
|13
|NZDJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|12
|EURNOK
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|USDCZK
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDPLN
|8
|USDHUF
|7
|USDMXN
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|WTI_Q5
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|EURSEK
|5
|CHFJPY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|USDTHB
|4
|WTI_N5
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|WTI_K5
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|USDHKD
|3
|USDDKK
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|VIX_K5
|1
|VIX_N5
|1
|WTI_Z5
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|XAGUSD
|676
|US500
|-5
|EURUSD
|150
|USDCHF
|-651
|XAUEUR
|-87
|USDZAR
|-469
|WTI_M5
|-256
|USDSEK
|-233
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|165
|AUDUSD
|62
|USDNOK
|-2
|NZDJPY
|-67
|NZDUSD
|-285
|EURNOK
|-664
|CADJPY
|99
|USDCZK
|-93
|GBPUSD
|79
|GBPCHF
|27
|USDPLN
|-32
|USDHUF
|40
|USDMXN
|-58
|AUDCHF
|98
|GBPJPY
|32
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|-6
|EURJPY
|-94
|EURSEK
|49
|CHFJPY
|-9
|CADCHF
|90
|GBPAUD
|20
|USDTHB
|-66
|WTI_N5
|-50
|USDCAD
|-14
|WTI_K5
|23
|EURAUD
|1
|USDSGD
|-198
|EURGBP
|19
|USDHKD
|-57
|USDDKK
|5
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|-57
|EURCAD
|-51
|VIX_K5
|0
|VIX_N5
|0
|WTI_Z5
|27
|BTCUSD
|1
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|XAGUSD
|68K
|US500
|-4.5K
|EURUSD
|912
|USDCHF
|-9.3K
|XAUEUR
|-5.7K
|USDZAR
|-14K
|WTI_M5
|-252
|USDSEK
|-9.8K
|USDJPY
|907
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|578
|USDNOK
|-2.9K
|NZDJPY
|-129
|NZDUSD
|-3.2K
|EURNOK
|-55K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|USDCZK
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|898
|GBPCHF
|216
|USDPLN
|-880
|USDHUF
|1.1K
|USDMXN
|-4K
|AUDCHF
|691
|GBPJPY
|482
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|101
|EURJPY
|-963
|EURSEK
|3.3K
|CHFJPY
|-136
|CADCHF
|478
|GBPAUD
|517
|USDTHB
|-17K
|WTI_N5
|-47
|USDCAD
|-154
|WTI_K5
|21
|EURAUD
|208
|USDSGD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|78
|USDHKD
|-5.8K
|USDDKK
|643
|AUDNZD
|503
|EURPLN
|85
|EURCHF
|-447
|EURCAD
|-700
|VIX_K5
|23
|VIX_N5
|-48
|WTI_Z5
|27
|BTCUSD
|11K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 027 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 82
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +649.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -878.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 125
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.19 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.25 × 8
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.41 × 98
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.41 × 39
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 156
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.76 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 1084
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.92 × 3975
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.12 × 66
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.26 × 357
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.52 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.64 × 81
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.79 × 156
|
Axiory-Live
|2.82 × 65
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
40
24%
3 361
82%
65%
0.87
-0.92
USD
USD
92%
1:30