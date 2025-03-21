SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PG Ai Trader
Panteleimon Gkoumas

PG Ai Trader

Panteleimon Gkoumas
0 reviews
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 -69%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 361
Profit Trades:
2 785 (82.86%)
Loss Trades:
576 (17.14%)
Best trade:
79.87 USD
Worst trade:
-1 026.55 USD
Gross Profit:
21 310.09 USD (963 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 398.22 USD (919 606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
157 (649.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
65.37%
Max deposit load:
192.06%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
1 894 (56.35%)
Short Trades:
1 467 (43.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 USD
Average Profit:
7.65 USD
Average Loss:
-42.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
158.03%
Annual Forecast:
1 917.45%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 929.35 USD
Maximal:
5 072.92 USD (236.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.75% (5 072.95 USD)
By Equity:
59.14% (794.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2772
XAGUSD 151
US500 48
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 30
XAUEUR 22
USDZAR 19
WTI_M5 19
USDSEK 18
USDJPY 17
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
USDNOK 13
NZDJPY 12
NZDUSD 12
EURNOK 10
CADJPY 9
USDCZK 8
GBPUSD 8
GBPCHF 8
USDPLN 8
USDHUF 7
USDMXN 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPJPY 7
WTI_Q5 7
EURNZD 6
EURJPY 6
EURSEK 5
CHFJPY 5
CADCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
USDTHB 4
WTI_N5 4
USDCAD 3
WTI_K5 3
EURAUD 3
USDSGD 3
EURGBP 3
USDHKD 3
USDDKK 3
AUDNZD 2
EURPLN 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 2
VIX_K5 1
VIX_N5 1
WTI_Z5 1
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.3K
XAGUSD 676
US500 -5
EURUSD 150
USDCHF -651
XAUEUR -87
USDZAR -469
WTI_M5 -256
USDSEK -233
USDJPY 16
AUDJPY 165
AUDUSD 62
USDNOK -2
NZDJPY -67
NZDUSD -285
EURNOK -664
CADJPY 99
USDCZK -93
GBPUSD 79
GBPCHF 27
USDPLN -32
USDHUF 40
USDMXN -58
AUDCHF 98
GBPJPY 32
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD -6
EURJPY -94
EURSEK 49
CHFJPY -9
CADCHF 90
GBPAUD 20
USDTHB -66
WTI_N5 -50
USDCAD -14
WTI_K5 23
EURAUD 1
USDSGD -198
EURGBP 19
USDHKD -57
USDDKK 5
AUDNZD 28
EURPLN 2
EURCHF -57
EURCAD -51
VIX_K5 0
VIX_N5 0
WTI_Z5 27
BTCUSD 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
XAGUSD 68K
US500 -4.5K
EURUSD 912
USDCHF -9.3K
XAUEUR -5.7K
USDZAR -14K
WTI_M5 -252
USDSEK -9.8K
USDJPY 907
AUDJPY 1.7K
AUDUSD 578
USDNOK -2.9K
NZDJPY -129
NZDUSD -3.2K
EURNOK -55K
CADJPY 1.1K
USDCZK -1.2K
GBPUSD 898
GBPCHF 216
USDPLN -880
USDHUF 1.1K
USDMXN -4K
AUDCHF 691
GBPJPY 482
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD 101
EURJPY -963
EURSEK 3.3K
CHFJPY -136
CADCHF 478
GBPAUD 517
USDTHB -17K
WTI_N5 -47
USDCAD -154
WTI_K5 21
EURAUD 208
USDSGD -2.7K
EURGBP 78
USDHKD -5.8K
USDDKK 643
AUDNZD 503
EURPLN 85
EURCHF -447
EURCAD -700
VIX_K5 23
VIX_N5 -48
WTI_Z5 27
BTCUSD 11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.87 USD
Worst trade: -1 027 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 82
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +649.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -878.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.46 × 117
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 125
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 197
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 94
Exness-MT5Real12
1.25 × 8
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.41 × 98
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.41 × 39
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.61 × 215
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 156
Coinexx-Live
1.76 × 33
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 1084
RoboForex-ECN
1.92 × 3975
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
FundingTradersGroup-Server
2.12 × 66
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.26 × 357
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.64 × 81
Darwinex-Live
2.79 × 156
Axiory-Live
2.82 × 65
79 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.


No reviews
2025.12.17 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 14:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 12:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 18:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 12:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 11:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 01:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PG Ai Trader
49 USD per month
-69%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
40
24%
3 361
82%
65%
0.87
-0.92
USD
92%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.