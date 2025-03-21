SignauxSections
Panteleimon Gkoumas

PG Ai Trader

Panteleimon Gkoumas
0 avis
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 49 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -18%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 829
Bénéfice trades:
2 341 (82.75%)
Perte trades:
488 (17.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
76.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-706.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17 710.53 USD (725 088 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 514.81 USD (686 974 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
157 (649.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
73.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
164.56%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
112
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.21
Longs trades:
1 494 (52.81%)
Courts trades:
1 335 (47.19%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.28 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-22.30%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
26%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 760.59 USD
Maximal:
3 904.16 USD (182.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.61% (3 904.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.37% (3 147.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2443
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 30
XAUEUR 22
USDZAR 19
WTI_M5 19
USDSEK 18
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY 15
USDNOK 13
NZDJPY 12
NZDUSD 12
EURNOK 10
CADJPY 9
USDCZK 8
GBPUSD 8
GBPCHF 8
USDPLN 8
USDHUF 7
USDMXN 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPJPY 7
WTI_Q5 7
EURNZD 6
EURJPY 6
EURSEK 5
CHFJPY 5
CADCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
USDTHB 4
WTI_N5 4
USDCAD 3
WTI_K5 3
EURAUD 3
USDSGD 3
EURGBP 3
USDHKD 3
USDDKK 3
AUDNZD 2
EURPLN 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 2
VIX_K5 1
VIX_N5 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 150
USDCHF -651
XAUEUR -87
USDZAR -469
WTI_M5 -256
USDSEK -233
AUDJPY 165
AUDUSD 62
USDJPY -25
USDNOK -2
NZDJPY -67
NZDUSD -285
EURNOK -664
CADJPY 99
USDCZK -93
GBPUSD 79
GBPCHF 27
USDPLN -32
USDHUF 40
USDMXN -58
AUDCHF 98
GBPJPY 32
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD -6
EURJPY -94
EURSEK 49
CHFJPY -9
CADCHF 90
GBPAUD 20
USDTHB -66
WTI_N5 -50
USDCAD -14
WTI_K5 23
EURAUD 1
USDSGD -198
EURGBP 19
USDHKD -57
USDDKK 5
AUDNZD 28
EURPLN 2
EURCHF -57
EURCAD -51
VIX_K5 0
VIX_N5 0
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 159K
EURUSD 912
USDCHF -9.3K
XAUEUR -5.7K
USDZAR -14K
WTI_M5 -252
USDSEK -9.8K
AUDJPY 1.7K
AUDUSD 578
USDJPY 239
USDNOK -2.9K
NZDJPY -129
NZDUSD -3.2K
EURNOK -55K
CADJPY 1.1K
USDCZK -1.2K
GBPUSD 898
GBPCHF 216
USDPLN -880
USDHUF 1.1K
USDMXN -4K
AUDCHF 691
GBPJPY 482
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD 101
EURJPY -963
EURSEK 3.3K
CHFJPY -136
CADCHF 478
GBPAUD 517
USDTHB -17K
WTI_N5 -47
USDCAD -154
WTI_K5 21
EURAUD 208
USDSGD -2.7K
EURGBP 78
USDHKD -5.8K
USDDKK 643
AUDNZD 503
EURPLN 85
EURCHF -447
EURCAD -700
VIX_K5 23
VIX_N5 -48
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +76.32 USD
Pire transaction: -707 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 82
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +649.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -878.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PUPrime-Live
0.46 × 117
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 84
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 95
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 197
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 6
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real12
1.40 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.41 × 98
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.59 × 150
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.61 × 215
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.89 × 1029
RoboForex-ECN
1.92 × 3975
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
FundingTradersGroup-Server
2.12 × 66
Coinexx-Live
2.14 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.30 × 351
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.71 × 79
Darwinex-Live
2.79 × 156
Axiory-Live
2.82 × 65
78 plus...
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.


Aucun avis
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 12:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 11:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 01:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 16:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 20:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 07:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 13:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.29 12:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 19:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 14:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 12:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
