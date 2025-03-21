- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
2 829
Bénéfice trades:
2 341 (82.75%)
Perte trades:
488 (17.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
76.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-706.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
17 710.53 USD (725 088 pips)
Perte brute:
-18 514.81 USD (686 974 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
157 (649.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
73.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
164.56%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
112
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.21
Longs trades:
1 494 (52.81%)
Courts trades:
1 335 (47.19%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-0.28 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-37.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-22.30%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
26%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 760.59 USD
Maximal:
3 904.16 USD (182.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
70.61% (3 904.16 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.37% (3 147.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2443
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|30
|XAUEUR
|22
|USDZAR
|19
|WTI_M5
|19
|USDSEK
|18
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|15
|USDNOK
|13
|NZDJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|12
|EURNOK
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|USDCZK
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDPLN
|8
|USDHUF
|7
|USDMXN
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|WTI_Q5
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|EURSEK
|5
|CHFJPY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|USDTHB
|4
|WTI_N5
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|WTI_K5
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|USDHKD
|3
|USDDKK
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|VIX_K5
|1
|VIX_N5
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|150
|USDCHF
|-651
|XAUEUR
|-87
|USDZAR
|-469
|WTI_M5
|-256
|USDSEK
|-233
|AUDJPY
|165
|AUDUSD
|62
|USDJPY
|-25
|USDNOK
|-2
|NZDJPY
|-67
|NZDUSD
|-285
|EURNOK
|-664
|CADJPY
|99
|USDCZK
|-93
|GBPUSD
|79
|GBPCHF
|27
|USDPLN
|-32
|USDHUF
|40
|USDMXN
|-58
|AUDCHF
|98
|GBPJPY
|32
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|-6
|EURJPY
|-94
|EURSEK
|49
|CHFJPY
|-9
|CADCHF
|90
|GBPAUD
|20
|USDTHB
|-66
|WTI_N5
|-50
|USDCAD
|-14
|WTI_K5
|23
|EURAUD
|1
|USDSGD
|-198
|EURGBP
|19
|USDHKD
|-57
|USDDKK
|5
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|-57
|EURCAD
|-51
|VIX_K5
|0
|VIX_N5
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|159K
|EURUSD
|912
|USDCHF
|-9.3K
|XAUEUR
|-5.7K
|USDZAR
|-14K
|WTI_M5
|-252
|USDSEK
|-9.8K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|578
|USDJPY
|239
|USDNOK
|-2.9K
|NZDJPY
|-129
|NZDUSD
|-3.2K
|EURNOK
|-55K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|USDCZK
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|898
|GBPCHF
|216
|USDPLN
|-880
|USDHUF
|1.1K
|USDMXN
|-4K
|AUDCHF
|691
|GBPJPY
|482
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|101
|EURJPY
|-963
|EURSEK
|3.3K
|CHFJPY
|-136
|CADCHF
|478
|GBPAUD
|517
|USDTHB
|-17K
|WTI_N5
|-47
|USDCAD
|-154
|WTI_K5
|21
|EURAUD
|208
|USDSGD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|78
|USDHKD
|-5.8K
|USDDKK
|643
|AUDNZD
|503
|EURPLN
|85
|EURCHF
|-447
|EURCAD
|-700
|VIX_K5
|23
|VIX_N5
|-48
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +76.32 USD
Pire transaction: -707 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 82
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +649.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -878.93 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 84
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 95
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 197
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.41 × 98
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.59 × 150
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.89 × 1029
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.92 × 3975
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.12 × 66
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.14 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.30 × 351
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.52 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.71 × 79
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.79 × 156
|
Axiory-Live
|2.82 × 65
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
49 USD par mois
-18%
0
0
USD
USD
3.6K
USD
USD
27
26%
2 829
82%
74%
0.95
-0.28
USD
USD
71%
1:30