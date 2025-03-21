SignaleKategorien
Panteleimon Gkoumas

PG Ai Trader

Panteleimon Gkoumas
0 Bewertungen
40 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 49 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -64%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 371
Gewinntrades:
2 795 (82.91%)
Verlusttrades:
576 (17.09%)
Bester Trade:
79.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 026.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
21 494.88 USD (982 257 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-24 398.22 USD (919 606 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
157 (649.77 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
65.37%
Max deposit load:
192.06%
Letzter Trade:
24 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
22
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.57
Long-Positionen:
1 904 (56.48%)
Short-Positionen:
1 467 (43.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.88
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-42.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
178.29%
Jahresprognose:
2 163.28%
Algo-Trading:
24%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 929.35 USD
Maximaler:
5 072.92 USD (236.66%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
91.75% (5 072.95 USD)
Kapital:
59.14% (794.05 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2772
XAGUSD 161
US500 48
EURUSD 37
USDCHF 30
XAUEUR 22
USDZAR 19
WTI_M5 19
USDSEK 18
USDJPY 17
AUDJPY 16
AUDUSD 16
USDNOK 13
NZDJPY 12
NZDUSD 12
EURNOK 10
CADJPY 9
USDCZK 8
GBPUSD 8
GBPCHF 8
USDPLN 8
USDHUF 7
USDMXN 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPJPY 7
WTI_Q5 7
EURNZD 6
EURJPY 6
EURSEK 5
CHFJPY 5
CADCHF 5
GBPAUD 5
USDTHB 4
WTI_N5 4
USDCAD 3
WTI_K5 3
EURAUD 3
USDSGD 3
EURGBP 3
USDHKD 3
USDDKK 3
AUDNZD 2
EURPLN 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 2
VIX_K5 1
VIX_N5 1
WTI_Z5 1
BTCUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.3K
XAGUSD 861
US500 -5
EURUSD 150
USDCHF -651
XAUEUR -87
USDZAR -469
WTI_M5 -256
USDSEK -233
USDJPY 16
AUDJPY 165
AUDUSD 62
USDNOK -2
NZDJPY -67
NZDUSD -285
EURNOK -664
CADJPY 99
USDCZK -93
GBPUSD 79
GBPCHF 27
USDPLN -32
USDHUF 40
USDMXN -58
AUDCHF 98
GBPJPY 32
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD -6
EURJPY -94
EURSEK 49
CHFJPY -9
CADCHF 90
GBPAUD 20
USDTHB -66
WTI_N5 -50
USDCAD -14
WTI_K5 23
EURAUD 1
USDSGD -198
EURGBP 19
USDHKD -57
USDDKK 5
AUDNZD 28
EURPLN 2
EURCHF -57
EURCAD -51
VIX_K5 0
VIX_N5 0
WTI_Z5 27
BTCUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 90K
XAGUSD 87K
US500 -4.5K
EURUSD 912
USDCHF -9.3K
XAUEUR -5.7K
USDZAR -14K
WTI_M5 -252
USDSEK -9.8K
USDJPY 907
AUDJPY 1.7K
AUDUSD 578
USDNOK -2.9K
NZDJPY -129
NZDUSD -3.2K
EURNOK -55K
CADJPY 1.1K
USDCZK -1.2K
GBPUSD 898
GBPCHF 216
USDPLN -880
USDHUF 1.1K
USDMXN -4K
AUDCHF 691
GBPJPY 482
WTI_Q5 18
EURNZD 101
EURJPY -963
EURSEK 3.3K
CHFJPY -136
CADCHF 478
GBPAUD 517
USDTHB -17K
WTI_N5 -47
USDCAD -154
WTI_K5 21
EURAUD 208
USDSGD -2.7K
EURGBP 78
USDHKD -5.8K
USDDKK 643
AUDNZD 503
EURPLN 85
EURCHF -447
EURCAD -700
VIX_K5 23
VIX_N5 -48
WTI_Z5 27
BTCUSD 11K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +79.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 027 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 82
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +649.77 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -878.93 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

PUPrime-Live
0.46 × 117
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 125
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 197
Exness-MT5Real3
1.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
1.19 × 94
Exness-MT5Real12
1.25 × 8
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.41 × 98
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.41 × 39
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.61 × 215
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 156
Coinexx-Live
1.76 × 33
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 1084
RoboForex-ECN
1.92 × 3975
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
FundingTradersGroup-Server
2.12 × 66
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.26 × 357
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.64 × 81
Darwinex-Live
2.79 × 156
Axiory-Live
2.82 × 65
noch 79 ...
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.25 13:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.24 20:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 14:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 12:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 18:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 17:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 12:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 11:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 06:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
