Trades insgesamt:
3 371
Gewinntrades:
2 795 (82.91%)
Verlusttrades:
576 (17.09%)
Bester Trade:
79.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 026.55 USD
Bruttoprofit:
21 494.88 USD (982 257 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-24 398.22 USD (919 606 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
157 (649.77 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 143.57 USD (82)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
65.37%
Max deposit load:
192.06%
Letzter Trade:
24 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
22
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.57
Long-Positionen:
1 904 (56.48%)
Short-Positionen:
1 467 (43.52%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.88
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-42.36 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
17 (-878.93 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 611.03 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
178.29%
Jahresprognose:
2 163.28%
Algo-Trading:
24%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3 929.35 USD
Maximaler:
5 072.92 USD (236.66%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
91.75% (5 072.95 USD)
Kapital:
59.14% (794.05 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2772
|XAGUSD
|161
|US500
|48
|EURUSD
|37
|USDCHF
|30
|XAUEUR
|22
|USDZAR
|19
|WTI_M5
|19
|USDSEK
|18
|USDJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDNOK
|13
|NZDJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|12
|EURNOK
|10
|CADJPY
|9
|USDCZK
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDPLN
|8
|USDHUF
|7
|USDMXN
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|WTI_Q5
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|EURJPY
|6
|EURSEK
|5
|CHFJPY
|5
|CADCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|USDTHB
|4
|WTI_N5
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|WTI_K5
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|USDHKD
|3
|USDDKK
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|VIX_K5
|1
|VIX_N5
|1
|WTI_Z5
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|XAGUSD
|861
|US500
|-5
|EURUSD
|150
|USDCHF
|-651
|XAUEUR
|-87
|USDZAR
|-469
|WTI_M5
|-256
|USDSEK
|-233
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|165
|AUDUSD
|62
|USDNOK
|-2
|NZDJPY
|-67
|NZDUSD
|-285
|EURNOK
|-664
|CADJPY
|99
|USDCZK
|-93
|GBPUSD
|79
|GBPCHF
|27
|USDPLN
|-32
|USDHUF
|40
|USDMXN
|-58
|AUDCHF
|98
|GBPJPY
|32
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|-6
|EURJPY
|-94
|EURSEK
|49
|CHFJPY
|-9
|CADCHF
|90
|GBPAUD
|20
|USDTHB
|-66
|WTI_N5
|-50
|USDCAD
|-14
|WTI_K5
|23
|EURAUD
|1
|USDSGD
|-198
|EURGBP
|19
|USDHKD
|-57
|USDDKK
|5
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURPLN
|2
|EURCHF
|-57
|EURCAD
|-51
|VIX_K5
|0
|VIX_N5
|0
|WTI_Z5
|27
|BTCUSD
|1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|XAGUSD
|87K
|US500
|-4.5K
|EURUSD
|912
|USDCHF
|-9.3K
|XAUEUR
|-5.7K
|USDZAR
|-14K
|WTI_M5
|-252
|USDSEK
|-9.8K
|USDJPY
|907
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|578
|USDNOK
|-2.9K
|NZDJPY
|-129
|NZDUSD
|-3.2K
|EURNOK
|-55K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|USDCZK
|-1.2K
|GBPUSD
|898
|GBPCHF
|216
|USDPLN
|-880
|USDHUF
|1.1K
|USDMXN
|-4K
|AUDCHF
|691
|GBPJPY
|482
|WTI_Q5
|18
|EURNZD
|101
|EURJPY
|-963
|EURSEK
|3.3K
|CHFJPY
|-136
|CADCHF
|478
|GBPAUD
|517
|USDTHB
|-17K
|WTI_N5
|-47
|USDCAD
|-154
|WTI_K5
|21
|EURAUD
|208
|USDSGD
|-2.7K
|EURGBP
|78
|USDHKD
|-5.8K
|USDDKK
|643
|AUDNZD
|503
|EURPLN
|85
|EURCHF
|-447
|EURCAD
|-700
|VIX_K5
|23
|VIX_N5
|-48
|WTI_Z5
|27
|BTCUSD
|11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Bester Trade: +79.87 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 027 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 82
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +649.77 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -878.93 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
PUPrime-Live
|0.46 × 117
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 125
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 197
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.19 × 94
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.25 × 8
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.41 × 98
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.41 × 39
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.61 × 215
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 156
Coinexx-Live
|1.76 × 33
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.84 × 1084
RoboForex-ECN
|1.92 × 3975
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.12 × 66
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.26 × 357
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.64 × 81
Darwinex-Live
|2.79 × 156
Axiory-Live
|2.82 × 65
PG AI trader is an advanced trading signal system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms within MetaStock 5.0 platform. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist traders and investors in identifying optimal sell opportunities across various financial markets. Key Features: AI-Powered Analysis: It utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze market data, including historical price trends, volume patterns, technical indicators, and fundamental factors. This comprehensive analysis helps to identify potential sell signals with high accuracy. Multi-Asset Compatibility: Whether you're trading stocks, forex, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, It is compatible with a wide range of asset classes. Its versatility enables investors to utilize the same powerful AI-driven insights across different markets. Adaptive Learning: The AI algorithms powering it continuously adapt and evolve based on real-time market conditions and feedback loops.
