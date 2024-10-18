SeñalesSecciones
Ki Kwong Choi

Exness 756

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
62 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 50%
Exness-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
511
Transacciones Rentables:
89 (17.41%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
422 (82.58%)
Mejor transacción:
60.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.74 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 049.24 USD (492 236 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 672.41 USD (370 243 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (66.16 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
117.79 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
35.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
70.49%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.77
Transacciones Largas:
269 (52.64%)
Transacciones Cortas:
242 (47.36%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.23
Beneficio Esperado:
0.74 USD
Beneficio medio:
23.03 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
25 (-91.25 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-91.25 USD (25)
Crecimiento al mes:
30.29%
Pronóstico anual:
367.52%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
109.60 USD
Máxima:
136.08 USD (17.37%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.37% (136.08 USD)
De fondos:
2.10% (14.54 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPYm 241
XAUUSDm 171
GBPUSDm 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPYm -110
XAUUSDm 360
GBPUSDm 127
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPYm -7.5K
XAUUSDm 123K
GBPUSDm 6.2K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +60.00 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 25
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +66.16 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -91.25 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No hay comentarios
