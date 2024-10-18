SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Exness 756
Ki Kwong Choi

Exness 756

Ki Kwong Choi
0 reviews
Reliability
62 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 50%
Exness-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
510
Profit Trades:
89 (17.45%)
Loss Trades:
421 (82.55%)
Best trade:
60.00 USD
Worst trade:
-12.74 USD
Gross Profit:
2 049.24 USD (492 236 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 667.28 USD (370 044 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (66.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.79 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
34.88%
Max deposit load:
70.49%
Latest trade:
48 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.81
Long Trades:
269 (52.75%)
Short Trades:
241 (47.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
23.03 USD
Average Loss:
-3.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-91.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.25 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
37.96%
Annual Forecast:
460.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
109.60 USD
Maximal:
136.08 USD (17.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.37% (136.08 USD)
By Equity:
2.10% (14.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYm 240
XAUUSDm 171
GBPUSDm 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYm -105
XAUUSDm 360
GBPUSDm 127
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYm -7.3K
XAUUSDm 123K
GBPUSDm 6.2K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.00 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No reviews
