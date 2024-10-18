SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Exness 756
Ki Kwong Choi

Exness 756

Ki Kwong Choi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
62 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 50%
Exness-Real
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
511
Negociações com lucro:
89 (17.41%)
Negociações com perda:
422 (82.58%)
Melhor negociação:
60.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.74 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 049.24 USD (492 236 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 672.41 USD (370 243 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (66.16 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
117.79 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
35.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
70.49%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.77
Negociações longas:
269 (52.64%)
Negociações curtas:
242 (47.36%)
Fator de lucro:
1.23
Valor esperado:
0.74 USD
Lucro médio:
23.03 USD
Perda média:
-3.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
25 (-91.25 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-91.25 USD (25)
Crescimento mensal:
30.29%
Previsão anual:
367.52%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
109.60 USD
Máximo:
136.08 USD (17.37%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.37% (136.08 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.10% (14.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPYm 241
XAUUSDm 171
GBPUSDm 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPYm -110
XAUUSDm 360
GBPUSDm 127
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPYm -7.5K
XAUUSDm 123K
GBPUSDm 6.2K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +60.00 USD
Pior negociação: -13 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 25
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +66.16 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -91.25 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Sem comentários
2025.10.30 23:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 379 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 13:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 378 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.25 12:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 344 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 02:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.22 07:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 341 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.3% of days out of 336 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 05:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 12:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 321 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 289 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.27 23:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 14:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 282 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.03 07:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.28 08:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Exness 756
30 USD por mês
50%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
62
100%
511
17%
36%
1.22
0.74
USD
17%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.