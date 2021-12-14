SeñalesSecciones
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
212 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2021 284%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 212
Transacciones Rentables:
1 069 (48.32%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 143 (51.67%)
Mejor transacción:
386.27 EUR
Peor transacción:
-108.29 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
34 649.37 EUR (972 200 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-28 839.27 EUR (793 998 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (482.66 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 039.01 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
28.66%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.93%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.13
Transacciones Largas:
1 627 (73.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
585 (26.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.20
Beneficio Esperado:
2.63 EUR
Beneficio medio:
32.41 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-25.23 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-474.82 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-474.82 EUR (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
14.03%
Pronóstico anual:
170.26%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
472.75 EUR
Máxima:
1 407.63 EUR (48.11%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
48.11% (1 407.63 EUR)
De fondos:
5.41% (153.52 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2212
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 6.6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 179K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +386.27 EUR
Peor transacción: -108 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +482.66 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -474.82 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "TickmillUK-Live03" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
otros 23...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK



No hay comentarios
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.26 21:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.18 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.09 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 670 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.31 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.10.03 17:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 299 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.29 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.28 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.23 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.21 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.09.21 18:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.09.13 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.12 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.15 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.15 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.12 22:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.10 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.02.17 13:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.02.11 20:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
