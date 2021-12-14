СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 отзывов
Надежность
211 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2021 286%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 209
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 068 (48.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 141 (51.65%)
Лучший трейд:
386.27 EUR
Худший трейд:
-108.29 EUR
Общая прибыль:
34 619.61 EUR (971 599 pips)
Общий убыток:
-28 741.94 EUR (793 235 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (482.66 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 039.01 EUR (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
28.66%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.93%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.18
Длинных трейдов:
1 624 (73.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
585 (26.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.20
Мат. ожидание:
2.66 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
32.42 EUR
Средний убыток:
-25.19 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
14 (-474.82 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-474.82 EUR (14)
Прирост в месяц:
15.37%
Годовой прогноз:
186.45%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
472.75 EUR
Максимальная:
1 407.63 EUR (48.11%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
48.11% (1 407.63 EUR)
По эквити:
5.41% (153.52 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2209
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 179K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +386.27 EUR
Худший трейд: -108 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 14
Макс. прибыль в серии: +482.66 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -474.82 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TickmillUK-Live03" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
еще 23...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK



Нет отзывов
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.26 21:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.18 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.09 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 670 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.31 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.10.03 17:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 299 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.29 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.28 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.23 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.21 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.09.21 18:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.09.13 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.12 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.15 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.15 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.12 22:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.10 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.02.17 13:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.02.11 20:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
30 USD в месяц
286%
0
0
USD
9.7K
EUR
211
100%
2 209
48%
29%
1.20
2.66
EUR
48%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.