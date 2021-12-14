- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2093
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TickmillUK-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
CPTMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.29 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.47 × 17
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.67 × 3
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.83 × 6
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.08 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|2.00 × 2
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.
Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.
Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.
All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.
Trades per month 80 to 100
Max historical drawdown 20%
Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100%
Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK
USD
EUR
EUR