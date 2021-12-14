SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
212 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2021 284%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 212
Negociações com lucro:
1 069 (48.32%)
Negociações com perda:
1 143 (51.67%)
Melhor negociação:
386.27 EUR
Pior negociação:
-108.29 EUR
Lucro bruto:
34 649.37 EUR (972 200 pips)
Perda bruta:
-28 839.27 EUR (793 998 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (482.66 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 039.01 EUR (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
28.66%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.93%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.13
Negociações longas:
1 627 (73.55%)
Negociações curtas:
585 (26.45%)
Fator de lucro:
1.20
Valor esperado:
2.63 EUR
Lucro médio:
32.41 EUR
Perda média:
-25.23 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-474.82 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-474.82 EUR (14)
Crescimento mensal:
14.03%
Previsão anual:
170.26%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
472.75 EUR
Máximo:
1 407.63 EUR (48.11%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
48.11% (1 407.63 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.41% (153.52 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2212
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 6.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 179K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +386.27 EUR
Pior negociação: -108 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 14
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +482.66 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -474.82 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TickmillUK-Live03" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
23 mais ...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK



Sem comentários
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.26 21:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.18 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.09 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 670 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.31 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.10.03 17:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 299 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.29 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.28 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.23 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.21 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.09.21 18:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.09.13 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.12 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.15 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.15 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.12 22:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.10 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.02.17 13:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.02.11 20:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
30 USD por mês
284%
0
0
USD
9.7K
EUR
212
100%
2 212
48%
29%
1.20
2.63
EUR
48%
1:500
Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

