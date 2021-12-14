SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 reviews
Reliability
211 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 286%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
Trades:
2 209
Profit Trades:
1 068 (48.34%)
Loss Trades:
1 141 (51.65%)
Best trade:
386.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-108.29 EUR
Gross Profit:
34 619.61 EUR (971 599 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 741.94 EUR (793 235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (482.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 039.01 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
28.66%
Max deposit load:
5.93%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.18
Long Trades:
1 624 (73.52%)
Short Trades:
585 (26.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
2.66 EUR
Average Profit:
32.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-25.19 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-474.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-474.82 EUR (14)
Monthly growth:
19.93%
Annual Forecast:
241.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
472.75 EUR
Maximal:
1 407.63 EUR (48.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.11% (1 407.63 EUR)
By Equity:
5.41% (153.52 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2209
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 179K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +386.27 EUR
Worst trade: -108 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +482.66 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -474.82 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
23 more...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK



No reviews
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.26 21:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.18 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.09 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 670 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.31 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.10.03 17:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 299 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.29 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.28 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.23 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.21 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.09.21 18:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.09.13 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.12 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.15 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.15 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.12 22:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.10 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.02.17 13:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.02.11 20:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
