SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
212 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2021 284%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 212
Gewinntrades:
1 069 (48.32%)
Verlusttrades:
1 143 (51.67%)
Bester Trade:
386.27 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-108.29 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
34 649.37 EUR (972 200 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-28 839.27 EUR (793 998 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (482.66 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 039.01 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
28.66%
Max deposit load:
5.93%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.13
Long-Positionen:
1 627 (73.55%)
Short-Positionen:
585 (26.45%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.20
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.63 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
32.41 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-25.23 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-474.82 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-474.82 EUR (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.05%
Jahresprognose:
134.09%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
472.75 EUR
Maximaler:
1 407.63 EUR (48.11%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
48.11% (1 407.63 EUR)
Kapital:
5.41% (153.52 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2212
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 179K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +386.27 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -108 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 14
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +482.66 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -474.82 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "TickmillUK-Live03" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
noch 23 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK



Keine Bewertungen
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.26 21:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.18 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.09 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 670 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.31 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.10.03 17:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 299 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.29 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.28 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.23 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.21 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.09.21 18:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.09.13 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.12 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.15 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.15 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.12 22:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.10 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.02.17 13:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.02.11 20:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
30 USD pro Monat
284%
0
0
USD
9.7K
EUR
212
100%
2 212
48%
29%
1.20
2.63
EUR
48%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.