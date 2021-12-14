信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill

Konstantinos Karantonis
0条评论
可靠性
212
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2021 285%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 211
盈利交易:
1 069 (48.34%)
亏损交易:
1 142 (51.65%)
最好交易:
386.27 EUR
最差交易:
-108.29 EUR
毛利:
34 649.37 EUR (972 200 pips)
毛利亏损:
-28 806.60 EUR (793 666 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (482.66 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 039.01 EUR (6)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
28.66%
最大入金加载:
5.93%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
4.15
长期交易:
1 626 (73.54%)
短期交易:
585 (26.46%)
利润因子:
1.20
预期回报:
2.64 EUR
平均利润:
32.41 EUR
平均损失:
-25.22 EUR
最大连续失误:
14 (-474.82 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-474.82 EUR (14)
每月增长:
13.78%
年度预测:
167.22%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
472.75 EUR
最大值:
1 407.63 EUR (48.11%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
48.11% (1 407.63 EUR)
净值:
5.41% (153.52 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2211
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 179K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +386.27 EUR
最差交易: -108 EUR
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +482.66 EUR
最大连续亏损: -474.82 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TickmillUK-Live03 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
23 更多...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 80 to 100 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK



没有评论
2024.12.26 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 18:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.10.26 21:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.18 16:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.10.09 00:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 670 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.05.31 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.10.03 17:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 299 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.29 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.28 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.34% of days out of 294 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.23 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.09.21 20:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.09.21 18:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.09.13 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.09.12 16:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.15 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 250 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.15 04:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.08.12 22:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.4% of days out of 247 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.08.10 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2022.02.17 13:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.02.11 20:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
