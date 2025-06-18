CotizacionesSecciones
WLK: Westlake Corporation

86.98 USD 0.75 (0.85%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WLK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 85.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.50.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Westlake Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
85.65 91.50
Rango anual
68.55 150.85
Cierres anteriores
87.73
Open
88.27
Bid
86.98
Ask
87.28
Low
85.65
High
91.50
Volumen
3.261 K
Cambio diario
-0.85%
Cambio mensual
0.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
-12.41%
Cambio anual
-42.29%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B