WLK: Westlake Corporation
87.89 USD 1.13 (1.30%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WLK exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.75 and at a high of 88.24.
Follow Westlake Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
86.75 88.24
Year Range
68.55 150.85
- Previous Close
- 86.76
- Open
- 86.87
- Bid
- 87.89
- Ask
- 88.19
- Low
- 86.75
- High
- 88.24
- Volume
- 1.359 K
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.49%
- Year Change
- -41.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%