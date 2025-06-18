Valute / WLK
WLK: Westlake Corporation
83.06 USD 1.87 (2.20%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WLK ha avuto una variazione del -2.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.70 e ad un massimo di 84.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Westlake Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WLK News
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Fitch downgrades Celanese to ’BB+’ on sustained weak demand
- Westlake to Acquire ACI's Compounding Solutions Business
- Tesla, Alibaba Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Westlake Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Westlake declares $0.53 per share quarterly dividend
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Westlake Q2 2025 slides: HIP segment resilience amid challenging market conditions
- Westlake (WLK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Westlake Chemical (WLK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Up To 8.5% (August 2025)
- Celestica and Westlake have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Westlake (WLK)
- Earnings Preview: Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Westlake – Down 30%+ Since My Last Article, Looking Into 2025E (NYSE:WLK)
- Westlake Corporation: The Investment Case Is Still Far From Resilient (NYSE:WLK)
- Sherwin-Williams stock drops in Citi’s crowding rankings due to higher short interest
- Nvidia To Rally Around 18%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Ball (NYSE:BALL), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)
- Oracle To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU)
- Westlake Chemical price target lowered to $84 by BofA on Pernis closure
- Westlake Chemical to close Netherlands plant amid European challenges
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.70 84.94
Intervallo Annuale
68.55 150.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 84.93
- Apertura
- 84.94
- Bid
- 83.06
- Ask
- 83.36
- Minimo
- 82.70
- Massimo
- 84.94
- Volume
- 1.764 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.35%
- Variazione Annuale
- -44.89%
20 settembre, sabato