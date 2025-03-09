CotizacionesSecciones
USPH: U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

79.00 USD 0.63 (0.80%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de USPH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 78.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 81.35.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
78.65 81.35
Rango anual
62.77 101.20
Cierres anteriores
78.37
Open
78.74
Bid
79.00
Ask
79.30
Low
78.65
High
81.35
Volumen
203
Cambio diario
0.80%
Cambio mensual
-4.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
9.59%
Cambio anual
-5.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B