USPH: U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

78.50 USD 1.76 (2.19%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USPH ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.31 e ad un massimo di 80.00.

Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
78.31 80.00
Intervallo Annuale
62.77 101.20
Chiusura Precedente
80.26
Apertura
80.00
Bid
78.50
Ask
78.80
Minimo
78.31
Massimo
80.00
Volume
183
Variazione giornaliera
-2.19%
Variazione Mensile
-4.74%
Variazione Semestrale
8.89%
Variazione Annuale
-6.41%
