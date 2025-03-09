Valute / USPH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
USPH: U.S. Physical Therapy Inc
78.50 USD 1.76 (2.19%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USPH ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 78.31 e ad un massimo di 80.00.
Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USPH News
- JPMorgan avvia copertura su U.S. Physical Therapy con rating Overweight
- JPMorgan assumes coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy stock with Overweight rating
- ASTH vs. USPH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- US Physical Therapy at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges
- ASTH or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Reeve, US physical therapy COO, sells $155k in shares
- U.S. Physical Therapy: The Bear Case Is On The Stretcher (NYSE:USPH)
- Does U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Have the Potential to Rally 26.48% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Earnings call transcript: US Physical Therapy Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- US Physicalrapy earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- ELAN vs. USPH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- U.S. Physical Therapy Presented at Investor Conferences
- SouthernSun SMID Cap Investment Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SSSFX)
- US Physical Therapy at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- U.S. Physical Therapy adds NYSE Texas listing
- U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Annual Meeting Outcomes
- 54 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A King
Intervallo Giornaliero
78.31 80.00
Intervallo Annuale
62.77 101.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.26
- Apertura
- 80.00
- Bid
- 78.50
- Ask
- 78.80
- Minimo
- 78.31
- Massimo
- 80.00
- Volume
- 183
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.41%
20 settembre, sabato