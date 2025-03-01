Divisas / UNTY
UNTY: Unity Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
51.95 USD 0.68 (1.33%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de UNTY de hoy ha cambiado un 1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 49.76, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.67.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Unity Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
49.76 53.67
Rango anual
32.30 54.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.27
- Open
- 51.54
- Bid
- 51.95
- Ask
- 52.25
- Low
- 49.76
- High
- 53.67
- Volumen
- 140
- Cambio diario
- 1.33%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.13%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 28.53%
- Cambio anual
- 52.26%
