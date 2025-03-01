Valute / UNTY
UNTY: Unity Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
51.45 USD 2.27 (4.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UNTY ha avuto una variazione del -4.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.43 e ad un massimo di 53.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Unity Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.43 53.67
Intervallo Annuale
32.30 54.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.72
- Apertura
- 53.67
- Bid
- 51.45
- Ask
- 51.75
- Minimo
- 51.43
- Massimo
- 53.67
- Volume
- 114
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.79%
20 settembre, sabato