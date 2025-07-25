CotizacionesSecciones
TTMI: TTM Technologies Inc

49.03 USD 1.24 (2.47%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TTMI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 50.32.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TTM Technologies Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
47.88 50.32
Rango anual
15.77 51.15
Cierres anteriores
50.27
Open
50.15
Bid
49.03
Ask
49.33
Low
47.88
High
50.32
Volumen
5.974 K
Cambio diario
-2.47%
Cambio mensual
14.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
140.70%
Cambio anual
170.73%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B