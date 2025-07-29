Valute / TTMI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TTMI: TTM Technologies Inc
52.12 USD 0.72 (1.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TTMI ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.20 e ad un massimo di 53.94.
Segui le dinamiche di TTM Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TTMI News
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- Il titolo di TTM Technologies raggiunge il massimo storico a 51,26 USD
- Ttm Technologies stock hits all-time high at 51.26 USD
- Wall Street Has Eyes On This AI Infrastructure Stock. Here's Why.
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- TTM Technologies at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Diversification Focus
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on TTM Technologies stock
- Wall Street Analysts Believe TTM (TTMI) Could Rally 27.33%: Here's is How to Trade
- TTM (TTMI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 22nd
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- TTM Technologies appoints Edwin Roks as new CEO effective Sept 2
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love TTM (TTMI)
- TTM (TTMI) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 6th
- Wall Street Analysts See a 29.42% Upside in TTM (TTMI): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- TTM Technologies Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Shares Fall on Weak View
- TTM (TTMI) Q2 Revenue Jumps 21%
- TTM Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TTMI)
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TTM Technologies (TTMI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- TTM earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.20 53.94
Intervallo Annuale
15.77 53.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.84
- Apertura
- 53.14
- Bid
- 52.12
- Ask
- 52.42
- Minimo
- 51.20
- Massimo
- 53.94
- Volume
- 6.619 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 155.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 187.80%
20 settembre, sabato