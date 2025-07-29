QuotazioniSezioni
TTMI: TTM Technologies Inc

52.12 USD 0.72 (1.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TTMI ha avuto una variazione del -1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.20 e ad un massimo di 53.94.

Segui le dinamiche di TTM Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.20 53.94
Intervallo Annuale
15.77 53.94
Chiusura Precedente
52.84
Apertura
53.14
Bid
52.12
Ask
52.42
Minimo
51.20
Massimo
53.94
Volume
6.619 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.36%
Variazione Mensile
21.58%
Variazione Semestrale
155.87%
Variazione Annuale
187.80%
