TRNS: Transcat Inc
72.61 USD 0.70 (0.97%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TRNS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 75.05.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Transcat Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRNS News
- Las acciones de Transcat caen un 40% tras la alerta de sobrevaloración de InvestingPro en septiembre de 2024
- Acciones de Transcat caen 40% tras alerta de sobrevaloración de InvestingPro
- Transcat shares drop 40% after InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat CEO Lee Rudow to retire in March 2026
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Transcat stock, cites automation benefits
- Transcat stock holds steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Perform rating
- Transcat Q1 2026 slides: record acquisition and double-digit revenue growth
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Transcat (TRNS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transcat earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Transcat secures $150 million credit facility to fund acquisition strategy
- Transcat shares fall 40% following InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat stock initiated with Buy rating by Lake Street Capital
- Transcat: Struggling Here (NASDAQ:TRNS)
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Transcat stock rating with $116 price target
- Transcat to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2025
- Northland maintains Transcat stock at Market Perform with $85 target
- Transcat stock price target raised to $105 at Craig-Hallum
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- Transcat to Participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
- Transcat shares leap on raised price target to $116
- Transcat Q4 2025 presentation: Service segment strength drives 9% revenue growth
Rango diario
71.14 75.05
Rango anual
68.25 133.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 71.91
- Open
- 72.00
- Bid
- 72.61
- Ask
- 72.91
- Low
- 71.14
- High
- 75.05
- Volumen
- 401
- Cambio diario
- 0.97%
- Cambio mensual
- -12.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.35%
- Cambio anual
- -38.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B