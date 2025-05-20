시세섹션
통화 / TRNS
주식로 돌아가기

TRNS: Transcat Inc

75.45 USD 0.29 (0.38%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

TRNS 환율이 오늘 -0.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.27이고 고가는 78.20이었습니다.

Transcat Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRNS News

일일 변동 비율
75.27 78.20
년간 변동
68.25 133.40
이전 종가
75.74
시가
76.80
Bid
75.45
Ask
75.75
저가
75.27
고가
78.20
볼륨
214
일일 변동
-0.38%
월 변동
-9.25%
6개월 변동
1.47%
년간 변동율
-36.45%
20 9월, 토요일