통화 / TRNS
TRNS: Transcat Inc
75.45 USD 0.29 (0.38%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRNS 환율이 오늘 -0.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.27이고 고가는 78.20이었습니다.
Transcat Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- 트랜스캣, InvestingPro의 과대평가 경고 후 40% 급락
- Transcat CEO Lee Rudow to retire in March 2026
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Transcat stock, cites automation benefits
- Transcat stock holds steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Perform rating
- Transcat Q1 2026 slides: record acquisition and double-digit revenue growth
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Transcat (TRNS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transcat earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Transcat secures $150 million credit facility to fund acquisition strategy
- Transcat stock initiated with Buy rating by Lake Street Capital
- Transcat: Struggling Here (NASDAQ:TRNS)
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Transcat stock rating with $116 price target
- Transcat to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2025
- Northland maintains Transcat stock at Market Perform with $85 target
- Transcat stock price target raised to $105 at Craig-Hallum
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- Transcat to Participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
- Transcat shares leap on raised price target to $116
- Transcat Q4 2025 presentation: Service segment strength drives 9% revenue growth
- Tesla, Amer Sports Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
일일 변동 비율
75.27 78.20
년간 변동
68.25 133.40
- 이전 종가
- 75.74
- 시가
- 76.80
- Bid
- 75.45
- Ask
- 75.75
- 저가
- 75.27
- 고가
- 78.20
- 볼륨
- 214
- 일일 변동
- -0.38%
- 월 변동
- -9.25%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.47%
- 년간 변동율
- -36.45%
20 9월, 토요일