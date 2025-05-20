Valute / TRNS
TRNS: Transcat Inc
75.45 USD 0.29 (0.38%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRNS ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.27 e ad un massimo di 78.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Transcat Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TRNS News
- Le azioni Transcat crollano del 40% dopo l’allerta di sopravvalutazione di InvestingPro
- Transcat shares drop 40% after InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat CEO Lee Rudow to retire in March 2026
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Transcat stock, cites automation benefits
- Transcat stock holds steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Perform rating
- Transcat Q1 2026 slides: record acquisition and double-digit revenue growth
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Transcat (TRNS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transcat earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Transcat secures $150 million credit facility to fund acquisition strategy
- Transcat shares fall 40% following InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat stock initiated with Buy rating by Lake Street Capital
- Transcat: Struggling Here (NASDAQ:TRNS)
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Transcat stock rating with $116 price target
- Transcat to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2025
- Northland maintains Transcat stock at Market Perform with $85 target
- Transcat stock price target raised to $105 at Craig-Hallum
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- Transcat to Participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
- Transcat shares leap on raised price target to $116
- Transcat Q4 2025 presentation: Service segment strength drives 9% revenue growth
- Tesla, Amer Sports Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.27 78.20
Intervallo Annuale
68.25 133.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 75.74
- Apertura
- 76.80
- Bid
- 75.45
- Ask
- 75.75
- Minimo
- 75.27
- Massimo
- 78.20
- Volume
- 214
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- -36.45%
20 settembre, sabato