TRNS: Transcat Inc

75.45 USD 0.29 (0.38%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRNS ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.27 e ad un massimo di 78.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Transcat Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.27 78.20
Intervallo Annuale
68.25 133.40
Chiusura Precedente
75.74
Apertura
76.80
Bid
75.45
Ask
75.75
Minimo
75.27
Massimo
78.20
Volume
214
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
-9.25%
Variazione Semestrale
1.47%
Variazione Annuale
-36.45%
