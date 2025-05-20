货币 / TRNS
TRNS: Transcat Inc
72.85 USD 0.94 (1.31%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRNS汇率已更改1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点71.14和高点75.05进行交易。
关注Transcat Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TRNS新闻
- Transcat股价在InvestingPro 2024年9月发出高估警报后下跌40%
- Transcat shares drop 40% after InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat CEO Lee Rudow to retire in March 2026
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Transcat stock, cites automation benefits
- Transcat stock holds steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Perform rating
- Transcat Q1 2026 slides: record acquisition and double-digit revenue growth
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Transcat (TRNS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transcat earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Transcat secures $150 million credit facility to fund acquisition strategy
- Transcat shares fall 40% following InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat stock initiated with Buy rating by Lake Street Capital
- Transcat: Struggling Here (NASDAQ:TRNS)
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Transcat stock rating with $116 price target
- Transcat to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2025
- Northland maintains Transcat stock at Market Perform with $85 target
- Transcat stock price target raised to $105 at Craig-Hallum
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- Transcat to Participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
- Transcat shares leap on raised price target to $116
- Transcat Q4 2025 presentation: Service segment strength drives 9% revenue growth
- Tesla, Amer Sports Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
日范围
71.14 75.05
年范围
68.25 133.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.91
- 开盘价
- 72.00
- 卖价
- 72.85
- 买价
- 73.15
- 最低价
- 71.14
- 最高价
- 75.05
- 交易量
- 292
- 日变化
- 1.31%
- 月变化
- -12.38%
- 6个月变化
- -2.03%
- 年变化
- -38.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值