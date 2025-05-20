CotationsSections
75.45 USD 0.29 (0.38%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TRNS a changé de -0.38% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 75.27 et à un maximum de 78.20.

Suivez la dynamique Transcat Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
75.27 78.20
Range Annuel
68.25 133.40
Clôture Précédente
75.74
Ouverture
76.80
Bid
75.45
Ask
75.75
Plus Bas
75.27
Plus Haut
78.20
Volume
214
Changement quotidien
-0.38%
Changement Mensuel
-9.25%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.47%
Changement Annuel
-36.45%
20 septembre, samedi