Devises / TRNS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
TRNS: Transcat Inc
75.45 USD 0.29 (0.38%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TRNS a changé de -0.38% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 75.27 et à un maximum de 78.20.
Suivez la dynamique Transcat Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRNS Nouvelles
- Les actions de Transcat chutent de 40% après l’alerte de surévaluation d’InvestingPro en septembre 2024
- Transcat shares drop 40% after InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat CEO Lee Rudow to retire in March 2026
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Transcat stock, cites automation benefits
- Transcat stock holds steady as Oppenheimer reiterates Perform rating
- Transcat Q1 2026 slides: record acquisition and double-digit revenue growth
- Watts Water's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- Transcat (TRNS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Transcat earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Transcat secures $150 million credit facility to fund acquisition strategy
- Transcat shares fall 40% following InvestingPro’s September 2024 overvaluation alert
- Transcat stock initiated with Buy rating by Lake Street Capital
- Transcat: Struggling Here (NASDAQ:TRNS)
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Transcat stock rating with $116 price target
- Transcat to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2025
- Northland maintains Transcat stock at Market Perform with $85 target
- Transcat stock price target raised to $105 at Craig-Hallum
- IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
- Transcat to Participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
- Transcat shares leap on raised price target to $116
- Transcat Q4 2025 presentation: Service segment strength drives 9% revenue growth
- Tesla, Amer Sports Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
Range quotidien
75.27 78.20
Range Annuel
68.25 133.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 75.74
- Ouverture
- 76.80
- Bid
- 75.45
- Ask
- 75.75
- Plus Bas
- 75.27
- Plus Haut
- 78.20
- Volume
- 214
- Changement quotidien
- -0.38%
- Changement Mensuel
- -9.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.47%
- Changement Annuel
- -36.45%
20 septembre, samedi